2022’s Hottest Celebrity Beauty Brands, Ranked

Huda Kattan and Kylie Jenner still reign supreme in the celebrity beauty space, new data shows.

According to Money.co.uk, which aggregated data from over 182 million Google searches and 105 million social media posts in 2021 to form its 2022 Celebrity Entrepreneur Index, Huda Beauty took the top slot for cosmetics and Kylie Skin topped the tally for skin care.

Despite robust competition in the skin care space — Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace also made the list — Kylie Skin’s annual search volume of 2 million searches catapulted it to the top of the ranking. Last week, WWD reported that Jenner was the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers on her personal account.

Also on the skin care list was Supergoop!, thanks to its early investment by tennis player Maria Sharapova, which was acquired late last year by Blackstone.

Here, see the top five cosmetics and skin care brands for 2022, ranked by Money.co.uk.

Top 5 Cosmetics Brands:

Huda Beauty, 49.7 million Instagram followers, 29.8 million Instagram hashtags Kylie Cosmetics, 25.4 million Instagram followers, 4.9 million Instagram hashtags Fenty Beauty, 10.2 million Instagram followers, 5.3 million Instagram hashtags Jeffree Star Cosmetics, 6.4 million Instagram followers, 3.3 million Instagram hashtags Florence by Mills, 2.6 million Instagram followers, 989,000 Instagram hashtags

Top 5 Skin Care Brands:

Kylie Skin, 5.5 million Instagram followers, 385,000 Instagram hashtags Fenty Skin, 1 milllion Instagram followers, 116,000 Instagram hashtags Supergoop!, 477,000 Instagram followers, 56,000 Instagram hashtags Humanrace, 203,000 Instagram followers, 864,000 Instagram hashtags Kora Organics, 436,000 Instagram followers, 42,000 Instagram hashtags

