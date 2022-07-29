Water-activated eyeliner, lip stain kits, crystal-infused eye shadow and zero-waste packaging are among the key offerings propelling 2022’s top up-and-coming makeup brands.

Per data from Spate, which sourced the fastest-growing brands with average U.S. monthly search volumes of less than 10,000 searches, TikTok virality has played a significant role in fueling the recent surges these brands have endured.

Courtney Shields’ Dibs Beauty tops the list in terms of growth thanks to its hero Status Stick, a shimmering body highlighter that has been having a moment on social media this summer, driving average monthly searches for the brand to 2,470, a 4,845.4 percent year-over-year increase.

K-Beauty brand The Saem has also made a splash, largely due to its hero cream concealer, reaching 1,030 average monthly searches, while New-York-based Too Cool for School, which harnesses K-beauty influences in its ingredients and packaging, has risen to roughly 2,590 monthly searches.

“Korean beauty has had such a big impact on the skin care category, and now we’re starting to see that in the makeup category, as well,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate.

Here, the top up-and-coming makeup brands, based on year-over-year growth in terms of U.S. monthly search volume.