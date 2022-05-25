Over 60 Beauty, Wellness Brands Sign ‘Don’t Ban Equality’ Initiative

The beauty industry has found a new cause to join hands for.

Over 60 companies in beauty and wellness have signed a joint statement in support of reproductive rights. Called “Don’t Ban Equality,” the initiative intends to show corporate solidarity “in support of women’s health care, including abortion,” per a statement. Participating brands did not have to pledge any action or donation.

The initiative first launched in 2019, with over 300 executives representing a workforce of north of 129,000 employees signing the statement. Its second incarnation, launching Wednesday, comes weeks after Politico reported on a draft Supreme Court ruling that would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, nullifying federal legal guarantees on abortion access.

“We believe that access to health care is fundamental to achieving equality in the workplace,” the statement read. “We know that when everyone is empowered to succeed, our companies, communities and economy are better for it. But we will never have equality if reproductive rights are restricted.”

Participating brands include About-face beauty, Andalou Naturals, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair Care, Beautyologie, Beekman 1802, Beyond Yoga, Black Girl Sunscreen, Caire Beauty, Circumference, Cocokind, Dame Products, Ellis Brooklyn, Emilie Heathe, Esker Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Ghost Democracy, Glossier Inc., Glow Recipe, Golde, Goop, Hanni, HBFit, Hellablack, Hyper Skin, Innersense Organic Beauty, JamieMakeup, Jenny Patinkin, Keira Ashley, Kinship, KraveBeauty, KVD Vegan Beauty, Kypris, Lime Crime, Lip Lab, Lululemon, Lush Cosmetics, MakeLoveNotPorn, Mutha, Natureofthings, Ole Henriksen, Otherland, Pacifica Beauty, Pattern Beauty, Plantkos, Saie, Saint Jane, Sienna Naturals, Starface, State of Menopause, Symbiome, Tenoverten, The Body Shop, The Little Market, Tower 28, Uni Refill System, Urban Skin Rx, Veracity, Violet Grey, VSpot, Ziip and ZitSticka.

Fashion companies such as Gucci and Levi Strauss have also weighed in on the issue, with the latter calling it a “critical business issue” given its economic implications.

