Eight Beauty Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

1. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

$110 at esteelauder.com

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

As part of The Estée Lauder Cos. Breast Cancer Campaign, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Estée Lauder will donate 20 percent of the purchase price of its Advanced Night Repair Serum to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to a maximum donation of $268,000 through next June.

2. Trinny London Lip2Cheek in Sherin

$36 at Trinnylondon.com

Trinny London Lip2Cheek in Sherin. courtesy photo

Through the month of October, Trinny London will donate 10 percent of every sale of its Lip2Cheek in shade Sherin — named after a team member of the brand who is a breast cancer survivor — to Breast Cancer Now.

3. Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

$21.95 to $22.95 at Oliviagarden.com

Olivia Garden will donate 20 percent of proceeds from its special-edition Ceramic + Ion Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, which consists of a pink paddle and barrel brush, to BCRF.

4. GHD Orchid Pink Collection

$169 to $279 at Amazon.com, neimanmarcus.com, Ghdhair.com

GHD Orchid Pink collection. courtesy photo

GHD has launched its limited-edition Orchid Pink Collection, including four heat tools that can be purchased individually, with $20 of every purchase going toward The Pink Agenda, an organization that seeks to increase education about breast cancer and encourage routine self-checks.

5. Grande Cosmetics Most Loved Nudes 2.0 Set

$27 at Grandecosmetics.com

Grande Cosmetics Most Loved Nudes 2.0 set. courtesy photo

With every purchase of Grande Cosmetics’ Most Loved Nudes 2.0 Set, the brand will donate 15 percent to the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. The set is also discounted by 15 percent through this month with checkout code BCA15.

6. Hairtamin Advanced Formula

$26 at ultabeauty.com, Hairtamin.com

Hairtamin Advanced Formula. Andrzej Gdula

Hairtamin will donate a portion of all proceeds of its hair and wellness supplements to the Susan G. Komen Foundation through October.

7. Ameon Glow Manifesto Ice Cubes

$55 at Ameonskin.com

Ameon Glow Manifesto Ice Cubes courtesy photo

Cofounded by Aline Mehrle, who is a breast cancer survivor, Ameon is donating 15 percent of sales to BCRF in October, as well as hosting an event on Oct. 26 at Maison Kitsuné in New York City where 100 percent of Ameon sales will go to BCRF. The brand’s charitable arm, Ameon Cares, also created five NFTs, each depicting a “muse” for one of the brand’s offerings, which will be gifted to anyone who makes a $100 donation to Ameon Cares, 100 percent of which will go to BCRF.

8. Parfums de Marly Delina Candle

$89 at parfumsdemarly.com

Parfums de Marly Delina Candle. courtesy photo

Parfums de Marly will sponsor Pink Luminous Advocacy Project’s “Light Up the Night” event held on Oct. 19 at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Miami, Florida. All attendees will receive the Delina mini candle, and the fragrance brand will also be donating $2,500 to Pink Luminous.