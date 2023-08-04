A Breakdown of Brooklyn’s Burgeoning Beauty Scene, by Neighborhood

Williamsburg

Known for its bustling art scene, vintage shops and foodie destinations, this stretch of north Brooklyn has steadily morphed into a hipster haven. And for better or worse, luxury brands are now looking to cash in on the cool factor: The neighborhood’s North 6th Street has recently welcomed a string of upscale retail openings, including an Hermès outpost and adjoining Chanel Beauty and Byredo boutiques.

Though these additions would have felt out of place a decade ago, they’re surprisingly in their element among an array of fast-facial bars, trendy exercise studios, a soon-to-be acupuncture spot, and throngs of tote-bag-holding, claw-clip-wearing passersby. Oh, who are all sporting no-makeup makeup.

Where the action is:

Aesop: 85 North 3rd Street

Bathhouse: 103 North 10th Street

Byredo: 130 North 6th Street

Chanel Beauty: 130 North 6th Street

Credo Beauty: 99 North 6th Street

D.S. & Durga: 126 N 6th Street

Diptyque: 229 Bedford Avenue

Glossier: 77 N 6th Street

Glowbar: 157 Wythe Avenue

Le Labo: 120 North 6th Street

Sephora: 241 Bedford Avenue

Skin Laundry: 111 N 7th Street

Soap Cherie: 218 Bedford Avenue

Coming soon: New York Pilates, WTHN

Bushwick

From its residents’ edgy street style to the melt-your-face-off street art lining its walls, Bushwick is a lively neighborhood. It’s one of the most populous Hispanic-American communities in Brooklyn, and also the kind of place where any given denizen likely has a side hustle as a photographer, stylist, tattoo artist — you name it.

Studios like Allied Tattoo and Lil Baby’s Bushwick offer tattoo designs ranging from bold and bright to grayscale, and for a hair trim, look no further than Maxwell’s for Hair. “We do men, we do women, we’re LGBTQ-friendly,” said Luke E., a barber at the shop. “We do Bushwick hipster haircuts,” added Jeff Buckholz, grinning.

Where the action is:

Allied Tattoo: 48 1/2 Grattan Street

Baby Cobra Yoga: 47 Thames Street #206

The Bird House: 456 Johnson Avenue #406

Lil Baby’s Bushwick: 504 Wilson Avenue

Maxwell’s for Hair: 274 Troutman Street

Your Style Nail Salon: 48 Wyckoff Avenue

Bedford-Stuyvesant

Having long defined trends that reach far beyond its borders, Bed-Stuy sits at the epicenter of Black and Latine beauty culture. The area’s rich braiding community includes Mbadinga Unisex Salon and Susan Oludele’s Hair by Susy Salon, which has serviced the likes of Beyoncé Knowles and Zoë Kravitz during its 20-plus years.

The area’s artful nail scene is propelled by spots like Element Beauty Lounge and popular independent nail artists such as Annie Bunns and Ashley A., whose names alone are enough to evoke knowing nods from locals immersed in the space.

Where the action is:

Gates Beauty Lounge: 1103 Bedford Avenue

Hair by Susy Salon: 1049A Nostrand Avenue

Lotus Threading and Spa: 276 Nostrand Avenue

Mbadinga Unisex Salon: 1509 Fulton Street

Element Beauty Lounge: 1043 Bedford Avenue

Sabine’s Hallway Natural Hair Salon: 450 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn

With its bountiful greenery and charming townhouses, Brooklyn Heights has become a veritable celebrity enclave. Loved for its laid-back vibes and proximity to Manhattan, the area includes a City Chemist — which offers a curated range of pharmacy and luxury beauty products — and a number of contemporary fitness studios like Solidcore and SoulCycle.

Where the action is:

City Chemist: 129 Montague Street

Equinox: 194 Joralemon Street

Orangetheory Fitness: 186 Montague Street

Sephora: 210 Joralemon Street

Solidcore: 117 Adams Street

SoulCycle: 186 Montague Street

Coming soon: Barry’s, Silver Mirror

Cobble Hill

So popular with French residents that the area is often referred to as “little Paris” — restaurant-filled Smith Street even hosting a Bastille Day celebration each year — Chanel would feel right at home here.

Real estate developers have moved to dub the area, along with neighboring Boerum Hill and Carroll Gardens, BoCoCa, though to limited avail in any language. Whatever you want to call it, Cobble Hill has low-key village vibes, picturesque brownstones, sought-after schools and a popping retail scene, with big names increasingly opening stand-alone boutiques.

Where the action is:

Aesop: 57 Bergen Street

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Bar: 168 Court Street

Glowbar: 166 Smith Street

The Marianella Market: 286 Court Street

Pure Barre: 266 Court Street

Shen Beauty: 138 Court Street

SLT: 296 Court Street

Wink Brow Bar: 216 Court Street

Park Slope

Known for its tony brownstones and nearness to Brooklyn’s favorite respite — Prospect Park — the neighborhood tends to attract a lot of families. While it has yet to attract as many brands, salons and studios as neighboring Cobble Hill, an increasing number of brands are eying the neighborhood as they expand further into Brooklyn. Watch this space.

Where the action is:

Aesop: 225 5th Avenue

Brooklyn Face & Eye: 115 Prospect Park West

F45: 150 4th Avenue

Orangetheory Fitness: 248 Flatbush Avenue

Pure Barre: 178 5th Avenue

SLT: 289 Flatbush Avenue

Y7 Studio: 478 Bergen Street

Coming soon: Glowbar