Screen Time: A Look at the Latest Beauty Trends on Social Media, From Russian Manicures to ‘Latte Makeup’

Latte Makeup

TikTok-er Alissa Janay. courtesy of Alissa Janay

“Latte makeup” is TikTok and Instagram’s latest makeup look craze.

Characterized by bronzy skin and brown-toned lip and eye makeup, the look is a stark contrast from the brightly colored “dopamine makeup” that swarmed the For You Page this time last year.

“Today’s top trending bright makeup looks are aligned with special occasions or topics, such as Barbie,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate, noting #BarbieMakeup-related hashtags have surpassed 90 million views on TikTok. “However, for everyday makeup looks, consumers are turning to more subtle styles, like latte makeup.”

According to Spate, Armani Beauty is the top brand viewed alongside the latte makeup trend, with videos mentioning both garnering more than 2.9 million views on TikTok.

How big is the trend?

Videos tagged with #LatteMakeup have a cumulative 213.5 million views on TikTok .

. Spate: “Latte Makeup” has seen 176% month-over-month growth in TikTok views.

views. There are just over 20,000 Instagram posts tagged with #LatteMakeup.

Russian Manicures

TikTok-er Eloise Dufka. courtesy of Eloise Dufka

Russian manicures are here to stay.

The manicure style — sometimes referred to as an e-file manicure — has seen a surge in social media traction this summer after weaving in and out of prominence on TikTok and Instagram over the last year.

The manicure differs from others in that it doesn’t involve the typical nail soaking followed by a cuticle trim; rather, Russian manicures are dry from start to finish, and involve removing cuticles in their entirety via electric drill.

According to some value-driven consumers, this meticulous cuticle removal process delays the “grown-out” nail period and boosts the longevity of the manicure.

New York nail salons like Aya Nail Studio in Chelsea and Yara in the West Village are among those going viral on TikTok for the offering, which starts at $80 at both salons.

How big is the trend?

Videos tagged with #RussianManicure have a cumulative 913.8 million views on TikTok .

. TikTok videos tagged with #RussianManicureTutorial count a total 45.5 million views.

videos tagged with #RussianManicureTutorial count a total 45.5 million views. There are over 959,000 Instagram posts tagged with #RussianManicure.

The Myth of the Relatable Influencer

Influencer Monet McMichael. courtesy photo

Social media darling Monet McMichael, who rose to fame in part due to her relatable, stripped-back content, took to YouTube recently to address comments from viewers alleging that she has “changed.”

“‘I miss your non-sponsored, non-brand trip, actually fun and interesting Get Ready With Me’s,'” read one such comment McMichael referenced in the video.

Other comments the 23-year-old influencer rattled off expressed similar sentiments, with McMichael expressing that despite her best efforts to not let the negativity impact her, it has.

While consumers finding influencers un-relatable and in some cases, out of touch, isn’t a new phenomenon, these sentiments have historically been reserved for YouTube-era influencers, and not so much their TikTok-native counterparts.

But it wasn’t long ago that BeautyTok superstar Mikayla Nogueira, who also gained popularity during the pandemic for her authentic-feeling content, faced similar comments of her own, leading to the question: are consumer expectations of the new wave of “relatable” influencers simply unattainable?

Threads Hype Dies Down

E.l.f. Cosmetics on Threads. courtesy

After a rush of excitement and sky-high adoption rates during the platform’s first few weeks, the hype of Threads appears to be tapering out.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta, shared the platform has lost more than half of the 100 million users who initially joined Threads following its July 5 debut.

And while the Twitter rival app is indeed poised for an uphill battle in boosting user retention rates — Tower 28, Estée Lauder, Summer Fridays and Glow Recipe are among the many beauty brands which haven’t posted on Threads in weeks, after flocking to the platform when it debuted — there is something to be said about the brands who are still hanging in there.

E.l.f. Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Beauty Pie, Nyx Cosmetics and Nars Cosmetics are among those who are still regularly uploading on the platform. Nyx is setting off dewy versus matte makeup debates amongst its followers, Ulta is bantering with brands within its assortment and Glossier, meanwhile, has taken to Threads to announce its upcoming foundation.

The most followed beauty brands on Threads:

MAC Cosmetics: 985,000 followers Sephora: 946,000 followers Fenty Beauty: 698,000 followers Maybelline New York: 492,000 followers Rare Beauty: 469,000 followers

“Get Ready With Me” Videos Enter Their Renaissance Era

@cutceraser and @makeupbychelseax on TikTok. courtesy of @cutcreaser and @makeupbychelseax

Thanks to Beyoncé, TikTok’s mainstay “Get Ready With Me” videos have gotten a whole lot more fantastical.

Fans of the singer are taking to the platform to document the rhinestone-clad, avant-garde makeup looks they’re sporting to attend her ongoing “Renaissance” tour. Since kicking off in May, the tour’s shimmering, futuristic on-stage visuals have become just as spoken-about as the dance-pop club music that comprises the album, and fans are showing up accordingly: metallic eyeliners, smoky eye shadow, glossy lips and face gems are among TikTok users’ Renaissance look staples.

How big is the trend?