A series of Asian American business leaders have signed a letter pledging $10 million in donations to fight anti-Asian racism.

The array of executives who signed the letter include Tatcha founder and chief executive officer Vicky Tsai, Peach & Lily founder and CEO Alicia Yoon, Krave Beauty founder Liah Yoo, Good Light CEO David Yi, and Tower 28 Beauty founder and CEO Amy Liu.

“We are tired of being treated as less than American, subject to harassment and now, every day, we read about another member of our community being physically attacked — simply for being Asian. We are afraid for the safety of our loved ones. We are angry that our families can no longer go outside in their own neighborhoods where they have lived for decades because it may not be safe,” the letter reads.

The letter, which was first published in the Wednesday edition of The Wall Street Journal as a full-page ad, can be found on Standwithasianamericans.com.

The letter said that the donation, to be made by year’s end, will go to the Asian Pacific Fund, which is disseminating donations to a series of organizations advocating for the report of hate incidents, research on causes and solutions to Asian racism, and providing legal representation for hate crime victims.

The publication of the letter follows a string of hate crimes against the AAPI community, including the recent killings of eight people in Atlanta, six of whom were of Asian descent.

