Aavrani Raises $7 Million Series A

Indie skin care brand Aavrani has new funding.

Aavrani, a d-to-c skin care brand which launched in 2020, closed a Series A round, to the tune of $7 million. The round was led by Skara Ventures.

The infusion will give the brand the flexibility to circumvent supply chain woes, as well as build out its team and product development, said Rooshy Roy, the Aavrani’s founder.

“We’ve been growing very rapidly, and this is the first funding round that enables me to step back and make more long-term investments,” she said. “There have been monthlong, two-monthlong stints where we simply don’t have the product in stock to sell. I’m hoping to preemptively frontload on raw materials.”

Prices for the brand’s products range from $14 to $72 for skin care, although Aavrani’s assortment includes branded merchandise, such as sweatshirts and phone cases. Hair care and body care are also in the works. Roy didn’t comment on sales, although industry sources expect the brand to reach $10 million at retail in 2022.

Roy will also be putting more money behind content for the brand, which will educate consumers on Aavrani’s Ayurveda-centric ethos.

“Growing up, I was bombarded with miracles in a jar. It’s become a challenge and also an opportunity to try to meet customers where they are, and to get them to shift their mind-set around what beauty really means,” Roy said. “Our content will be specific to educating around what Ayurveda is. We’re going to bring more ancient Indian wisdom to the modern beauty stage.”

