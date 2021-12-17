Alberto Morillas’ Mizensir Opens First Boutique

On the heels of a year of explosive growth for fragrance, a niche player is going bigger on brick-and-mortar.

Mizensir, the brand founded by perfumer Alberto Morillas — the nose behind Calvin Klein‘s Ck One, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio and others — has opened its first North America boutique in New York’s SoHo on Prince Street.

As brick-and-mortar traffic gains momentum ahead of the holidays, Morillas’ goal was to create a space for consumers to experience the brand in its full assortment, as opposed to the limited stock keeping units available in department stores.

“People can see the style of the boutique and the style of the brand, as well as the history,” he said. “When you are browsing in a department store, you can see just one or two items. When you arrive at our boutique, you feel very comfortable — it’s like a nice bookstore with all the perfumes.”

The brand signed with House of Creed’s North America distributor, ICP, at the end of 2020. Thomas Saujet, ICP’s cofounder, said the strategy behind the opening was to raise brand awareness.

The back space of Mizensir’s SoHo boutique. Photo courtesy of ICP

“Even though the brand dates back from 1999, it’s unknown in the U.S. market and in North America,” Saujet said, adding that the results in select doors at Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus have been “promising.”

“We realized that because there’s no name recognition, there’s very little demand for the product. New York made a lot of sense because it gets a lot of traffic, a lot of eyeballs, and it’s perfect for getting people hyped up,” he added. “There’s only two boutiques — one in Geneva, and one in France. We felt that, strategically, it would take us years to get to where we wanted to be, or we could open a boutique to speed it up.”

Saujet didn’t comment on sales, but industry sources expect the boutique to reach $500,000 in sales for its first year. As previously reported by WWD, sources expect the brand to reach a sales volume of $4 million by the end of 2022.

“It’s our first omni[channel] business that we’re going after really aggressively after Creed,” Saujet said, referencing the brand’s e-commerce channel on its own website, which launched in October of this year.

The boutique, which Morillas described as a “librairie,” where shoppers could experience the “stories” he tells via scent, is meant to evoke the brand’s heritage. An outdoor garden space in the back nods to Morillas’ own garden where he conceptualized the brand.

