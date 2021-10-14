Alicia Keys to Join WWD Beauty CEO Summit

Alicia Keys will be among the 25 speakers at the 2021 WWD Beauty CEO Summit.

The summit, in its first in-person iteration since 2019, has added the multihyphenate entertainer and Keys Soulcare founder to a speakers list that includes many of the industry’s top executives. Smaller brands are also being represented at the summit, which will take place Nov. 17 and 18 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

The event’s name is “A World Changed, a Business Transforming,” and will cover myriad topics across an industry reshaped by the pandemic. Speakers will touch on the shifting retail landscape as lines between mass and prestige blur; how consumers approach what they want from brands; key opportunities in global markets; how wellness and beauty intertwine, and the importance of purpose in brand propositions.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen more change in consumers and the beauty industry than we saw in the last decade,” said Jenny B. Fine, executive editor, beauty, WWD and Beauty Inc. “At the upcoming Beauty CEO Summit, leaders from both the established players and most innovative emerging brands and retailers will share how they are not just navigating — but winning — in the new reality.”

The speakers will include retailers such as Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, Ulta Beauty; Musab Balbale, merchandising vice president, beauty, Walmart; Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning, cofounders, Thirteen Lune; and Carla Vernón, vice president, consumables categories, Amazon.

Manufacturer executives include Alex Keith, CEO, P&G Beauty; Tarang Amin, chairman and CEO, E.l.f. Beauty; Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, E.l.f. Beauty and Keys Soulcare; Ron Gee, president and CEO, Shiseido Americas and global M&A leader, Shiseido Group; Gena Smith, senior vice president, human resources, global executive and creative recruitment, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; Tracey T. Travis, executive vice president, finance and chief finance officer, The Estée Lauder Cos.; David Huang, chairman, CEO and founder, Yatsen Holdings Ltd.; Tim Coolican, CEO, Milk Makeup, and JuE Wong, CEO, Olaplex.

Brand founders in addition to Keys will include Tracy Anderson, CEO and founder, Tracy Anderson and Tracy Anderson Method; Amanda Chantal Bacon, CEO and founder, Moon Juice; Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, cofounders, Beekman 1802; Jonathan Van Ness, founder of JVN; Violette, CEO and founder, Violette_FR and global creative director, makeup, Guerlain; Nancy Twine, founder and CEO, Briogeo.

Speakers from tech will include Jeremi Forman, chief business officer, Snap Inc.; Brian McDevitt, managing director, home and personal care, Google; and Taylor Hamilton, CEO, ReCommerce.

Event sponsors include AlixPartners, American Express, Anisa, Beauty Barrage, Dash Hudson, Google, Harris Williams, Impact Analytics, Katten, Michel Dyens, Amazon Premium Beauty, ReCommerce, The Sage Group, Snap Inc. and Tribe Dynamics.

