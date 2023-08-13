Benefit Cosmetics Taps Alix Earle for Curated Beauty Bag

Alix Earle’s go-to “Get Ready With Me” products are hitting shelves in a new way.

The TikTok influencer has partnered with Benefit Cosmetics to launch a limited-edition bag of her staple products by the brand, including its cult-favorite Hoola Matte Bronzer, Roller Lash Mascara, 24-HR Brow Setter, a cobranded pair of hair clips and more.

Through Sept. 9, consumers can get the bag as a free gift with any Benefit purchase exceeding $60 online or in-store at Ulta Beauty.

The collaboration marks a first for Earle, whose beauty product recommendations have long captivated TikTok audiences — and prompted sell-outs in some cases, like with Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil — and who has been harnessing Benefit products in her widely loved “Get Ready With Me” videos for over a year, prompting the brand to propose a curated set with the influencer.

Previously, Benefit joined forced with beauty YouTuber Desi Perkins for a kit of her favorite brow products by the brand and before that, influencers including Laura Lee, Manny Guttierez and Karen Sarahi Gonzales curated a five-product collection of “desert island must-haves” by the brand in 2017, called its Island Collection.

Last week it was revealed that Earle had signed to “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper’s new podcast network, The Unwell Network. “You guys are going to see a whole different side of ‘Big Al,'” said Earle in a TikTok video announcing the news. While specifics have yet to be shared, the Unwell instagram account revealed the network’s first shows would debut in September. In addition to Earle, the company onboarded lifestyle influencer Madeleline Argy to its roster.