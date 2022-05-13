All the Beauty Collaborations for AAPI Heritage Month

Beauty’s collaborative spirit is extending to a new celebration — AAPI Heritage Month.

On the heels of competitors joining hands in the name of social causes, such as sustainability, the latest crop of collaborations aim to celebrate AAPI heritage month.

Krave Beauty , Then I Met You and Good Light are teaming up. Photo courtesy of Good Light

Then I Met You, KraveBeauty and Good Light joined forces — and names — on a set of products called the Then I Krave’d Good Light set, which will retail for $60 on Soko Glam. Along with a limited-edition tote, the set includes Then I Met You’s Giving Essence, KraveBeauty’s Great Body Relief, and Good Light’s Luna Pimple Patches. All profits will be donated to Seniors Fight Back and AAPI Women Lead.

Bloomeffects, the brand centered around Dutch tulips, has joined forces with 12 other brands on a social media giveaway. Two winners will receive beauty and apparel bundles valued at over $600. They include products from Bloomeffects, Emilie Heathe, Trestique, Three Ships, Mei Apothecary, Orcé Cosmetics, Versine Skincare, Everyday Humans, Southpaw Stitches, Pink Moon, The Dopple, Love & Pebble and Mediheal Ocean. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

AAPI-founded brands are celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with a slew of collaborations. Photo courtesy of Cocokind

Cocokind, Fable & Mane, Glow Recipe, Hero Cosmetics, JinSoon, Live Tinted, Mount Lai and Tower 28 are also selling a beauty box, available for $100 on each of their websites. Ten dollars from each box will go to Heart of Dinner, a nonprofit that sends care packages to New York City-based Asian-American seniors on a weekly basis.

For more from WWD.com, see:

AAPI Beauty Founders Pledge Asian Pacific Fund Donations

Gen Z Founders Talk Beauty Brand Transparency

Are Gen Z and Millennial Consumers Really That Different?