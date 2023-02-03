All The Beauty Retail Expansions of 2023

Neostrata’s Enlighten and Restore collections. courtesy photo

Previously available only in dermatologist’s office, Johnson & Johnson-owned skin care brand Neostrata is hitting retail for the first time. It has launched on target.com, and is rolling out to 147 Target stores across the U.S.

Selfless by Hyram courtesy photo

After the brand’s surprise January exit from Sephora, skinfluencer Hyram Yarbro’s Selfless by Hyram will debut at more than 700 Target doors and target.com on Feb. 5. The brand, created in partnership with The Inkey List, also has a strong purpose-led agenda.

Loops Beauty hydrogel masks. courtesy photo

Celebrity-loved hydrogel mask brand Loops Beauty is debuting four stock keeping units in more than 1,500 Target stores, and online at the retailer. Actress Camila Mendes is the brand’s creative director.

Beia Lindsey Swedick

Sexual wellness line Beia is entering four Neiman Marcus doors in New York, Boston, Dallas and Atlanta, and online, as part of the retailer’s sexual wellness pilot program. The vegan line bills itself as “skin care that elevates your sex life.”

Chillhouse Chill Tips courtesy photo

New York City-based wellness center, Chillhouse, has launched its first products at retail. Press-on Chill Tips will be avaiable in five styles online at target.com and in 519 Target stores.

Mara courtesy photo

Algae-infused skin care brand Mara is now available at sephora.com, and will launch in 252 Sephora stores beginning March 10. The “blue beauty” brand is also sold at Anthropologie, Free People and Credo Beauty.