Regi, an Allergan-backed on-demand beauty booking platform, is being discontinued a little over a year after its launch.

An e-mail to customers Thursday announced the platform’s closure, effective June 25. A spokesperson for Allergan did not respond to WWD by press time.

Allergan debuted Regi in April of 2019. The online platform and texting service, through which users could book last-minute appointments for beauty, wellness and medical aesthetics treatments, featured 370 service providers in three markets — New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Treatment options ran the gamut from facials to manicures to injectables.

The project was spearheaded by Allergan’s digital ventures unit, Project Moonwalker, which is run by Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, the serial entrepreneur who founded fashion and beauty start-ups Gilt Groupe, Glamsquad and Fitz. Project Moonwalker also includes Spotlyte, a beauty content site. At the WWD Influencer Summit last June, Wilkis Wilson said the Regi launch was “going well” and attracting a mix of Millennial and Gen X clientele. “We’re seeing repeat booking, addictive engagement with the site,” she noted.

Salons and spas across the country are slowly beginning to reopen after government-mandated closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closures have forced some businesses that depend on in-person services to shutter. In New York, the infrared sauna spa Shapehouse shuttered all four of its locations in late May, along with one in Los Angeles.

Salons and spas began to open in New York on June 22, with limited capacity.

Allergan in May was acquired by pharmaceutical company AbbVie.