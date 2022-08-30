Allure Magazine to Cease Print In December

Allure Magazine is switching to an exclusively digital model, several sources have confirmed to WWD.

The decision will take effect later this year, with the beauty magazine’s December issue being its final print edition.

Although some employees will be reshuffled as the Allure brand goes fully digital, no layoffs have been confirmed yet.

The company is focusing on growing its digital footprint, with an insider telling WWD Allure’s social traffic was up 177 percent year-over-year during the first half of 2022, and that the brand’s August issue featuring Kim Kardashian was the magazine’s highest-performing cover to date.

Allure was founded in 1991 by Linda Wells, releasing its first issue March of that same year and printing monthly issues ever since (with the exception of combined June/July and December/January issues).

Allure’s retail store on Lafayette Street in New York, which opened in 2021, will continue operating as usual.

Declines in print have been widespread in recent years. Earlier this year, WWD reported that 26 out of 45 U.S.-based titles had reduced their print frequency since 2019 as pandemic pressures rose.

Following its acquisition by digital media company Dotdash last year, Meredith Corp. has shifted six of its publications: InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español, to digital-only models.