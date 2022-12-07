Amanda Gorman Is Beauty Inc’s 2022 Changemaker of the Year

Beauty Inc Awards 2022

Changemaker of the Year: Amanda Gorman, Global Changemaker, The Estée Lauder Cos.

Estée Lauder’s global changemaker Amanda Gorman is reinventing the role of brand ambassador — and redefining how a generation thinks. The youngest inaugural poet in the history of the U.S., whose personal style is as strong as her voice, Gorman has leveraged her role to create real change in beauty. She not only fronted a campaign for DoubleWear Stay-in-Place Makeup, but is also the force behind the company’s Writing Change program, whose goal is to help close the literacy gap in America. “Very rarely does a beauty partnership mean that you can be both pretty and smart, that you can have a voice, that you can have ideas, that the entirety of what you’re bringing is just as important as what you’re bringing to the brand or the campaign,” Gorman told Beauty Inc. “I’m really looking forward to the beauty industry focusing — it might sound cliched — on the beauty within. That’s what my relationship with Estée Lauder is all about.” Therein lies the beauty of poetry in motion.