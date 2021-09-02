Amanda Gorman Named Lauder Global Changemaker

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. tapped youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman to curate its new literacy initiative.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership with the company, Gorman has been named global changemaker, as well as curator of Writing Change, Lauder’s new literacy initiative. Over the next three years, Lauder will contribute $3 million to the program.

“I am honored to partner with the Estée Lauder Companies to activate change through literacy, and to represent a brand founded by such an inspiring and daring woman,” Gorman said in a statement.

Gorman’s duties also extend to Estée Lauder, for which she will serve as a spokesperson. Her first campaigns for the brand will commence in 2022.

Gorman is Lauder’s first global changemaker, though other beauty brands had diversified faces to include influencers and other public figures with expanded duties over the past few years. Earlier this year, Ulta Beauty announced Tracee Ellis Ross as its diversity and inclusion advisor, and Chanel hosted a literary event between writers and brand ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi.

“Our company was founded by an extraordinary woman, Estée Lauder, who paved the way for women everywhere to believe anything is possible. Our first-of-its-kind partnership with Amanda was created under these very same trailblazing ideals,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president, the Estée Lauder Cos., in a statement.

“Amanda embodies a new generation and demonstrates the importance and influence of voice,” added Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. “As a company, we are committed to nurturing the leaders and talent of the future, empowering them to use their voices — and to use them loudly. We are thrilled to partner with Amanda as we embark on this collective journey to strengthen our commitment to girls’ education, helping provide the skills needed to be heard around the globe.”

Stéphane de La Faverie, group president at the Estée Lauder Cos. and global brand president of Estée Lauder and Aerin, echoed Freda’s and Hudis’ sentiments.

“I couldn’t be more honored to welcome Amanda to the Estée Lauder brand as our first-ever global changemaker. Amanda’s transformative voice has the power to connect with others in a deep and meaningful way, inspiring the confidence and courage to create change. Together we can make a real impact on how women and girls around the world view themselves and one another, looking at beauty through a new lens,” he said exclusively to WWD.

