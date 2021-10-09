Amazon’s Top-selling Skin Care Brands, Ranked

Mass market skin care brands are still ahead of the curve in sales on Amazon, new data shows.

NetRush, the retailer and distributor that helps brands optimize their Amazon storefronts, uses sales rankings and third-party tools to estimate unit and dollar sales for beauty on Amazon, said brands in the mass market are still winning in one of beauty’s biggest categories.

The company, which estimates the marketplace’s skin care sales for its top 10,000 at around $201 million for September, said the brands that perform the best have a few key criteria in common.

“People discover brands through search on Amazon, so we always say for brands to raise awareness make sure you have great images, great search engine optimization, things you need to get done before you invest behind it,” said Sara Davis, senior director, growth strategy at NetRush.

Davis added that beyond search visibility, consistent pricing and brand control against third-party sellers is key to gaining consumer trust. Convenience is also king, and making products eligible for free two-day shipping can also attract shoppers.

“We’ve been doing a lot of research on beauty in general, and skin care is the largest category, at about a third of the overall beauty market on Amazon, followed by hair care,” Davis said.

More sensory categories like fragrance have room for growth, but Davis cautioned that consumers use Amazon more as a replenishment tool, adding that 84 percent of consumers of fragrance on the platform search for a specific brand and product.

Here, the top 10 selling brands on Amazon in September, ranked by estimated monthly revenue.

Neutrogena – $7,909,656.74 CeraVe – $7,431,782.70 EltaMD – $6,230,649.07 Dove – $3,944,841.15 Olay – $3,876,185.19 Cetaphil – $3,544,152.49 La Roche-Posay – $2,874,965.83 Dr. Squatch – $2,614,279.77 Mighty Patch – $2,602,002.04 TruSkin Naturals – $2,258,122.23

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Amazon Reveals Holiday Beauty Haul Savings Event

Tula, Tatcha Named Top Skin Care Influencer Marketers

The Beverly Hills Skin Care Brand Utilizing Human Stem Cell Technology