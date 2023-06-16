Amazon’s Fastest-growing Beauty Products on Amazon in 2023

Amazon’s footholds in prestige beauty continue to grow stronger, reporting about 100 million unique beauty shoppers a month, and holding 12 percent of the prestige beauty market share.

What does it take, though, to win on the platform?

“One of the most critical things that drives growth [on Amazon] is reviews, particularly in beauty,” said Sarah Hofstetter, president of Profitero, the e-commerce insights platform.

It found that the number of reviews and the number of product images included in a listing are two key factors determining what products organically come up on the first page of search results.

Products see an average sales lift of 37 percent when they move from page two to page one on Amazon.

While Amazon presents an average of 11 sponsored spots on page one (Target and Walmart present seven and four, respectively, by comparison), small and independent brands like Supergoop are leveraging agile social strategies to get to the top.

“Ten to 15 years ago, people weren’t necessarily understanding that a brand is about what people say about you when you’re not in the room — that’s why social listening now has become so critical,” Hofstetter said.

The top growing makeup products by unit sales in 2023, plus their percent increase versus 2022.