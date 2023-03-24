Here, Amazon’s Most Popular Beauty Products In February

Much has changed since Amazon first forayed into prestige beauty in 2013 with its Luxury Beauty Store.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent increase in online shopping, to the rise of TikTok (and, pivotally, influencer Amazon storefronts), the e-tailer has managed to position itself as a key competitor in the masstige and prestige beauty spaces.

E-commerce solution provider Jungle Scout found that in 2022, beauty was among the categories which experienced the most growth in Amazon sellers, and that makeup sales in particular grew 40 percent on the platform between 2021 and 2022.

While mass beauty brands indeed comprise much of Amazon’s beauty business, prestige and masstige brands have been increasingly flocking to the platform — which is often the first destination for freshly influenced consumers looking to take the plunge on a viral product. (Jungle Scout found Amazon searches for “TikTok must haves 2022” grew 688 percent from October through December of last year, attributing the boost in part to holiday shopping).

“A lot of these Amazon trends can be tied right back to TikTok traffic,” said Hilary Smith, senior director of enterprise marketing at Jungle Scout. “It’s been interesting to see so many luxury brands, or those which you’d typically think of Sephora as your go-to place to find, greatly expanding their foothold on Amazon.”

Sales of Glow Recipe, which also sells at Sephora, have seen a 155 percent year-over-year increase in unit sales on Amazon, while Caudalie — another Sephora brand — saw a 61 percent year-over-year increase in unit sales on the platform according to Jungle Scout.

The top-selling beauty products within their respective product categories for the month of February, alongside their month-over-month sales increase, per Jungle Scout.

Face oil: Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Night Face Oil, +1,778 percent

Moisturizer: Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream, +1,167 percent

Hair mask: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, + 1,625 percent

Hair conditioner: Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Conditioner With Hyaluronic Acid, +1,435 percent

Eye shadow: Revlon ColorStay Cream Eyeshadow, +213 percent

Complexion: Wet ‘n’ Wild Photo Focus Dewy Liquid Foundation, +388 percent

Blush/highlight/contour: Kimuse Multi-Stick Trio Face Makeup, +1,720 percent

Bronzing Drops: Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops, +327 percent

Makeup remover: Nuxe Face Cleansing and Makeup Removing Gel, +123 percent