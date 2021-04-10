Consumers are searching for new ways to come clean.

According to 2020 data from Label Insight, which aggregates search data from Amazon, cleansing has kept up momentum with beauty shoppers.

Format-wise, foam cleansers remain popular, garnering almost 100,000 searches for the third quarter (a change in volume of more than 36,000 from the previous quarter). The category remains smaller than its runner-up, cleansers for acne, which had just over 60,000 searches for the same period. Other top attributes included ingredient highlights, such as those containing silicone, aloe or tea tree oil.

The data also revealed consumers’ skin types. Combination skin, for example, grew more than 15,000 percent from the previous quarter. Glycolic acid outranked the other emerging trends in terms of search volume, despite only 150 cleansers meeting the category’s criteria. Here, top cleanser search attributes and top emerging trends, ranked by search volume.

Top Attribute Search Trends, Ranked by Search Volume:

Foam Acne prone Contains tea tree oil Aloe ingredients Contains silicone

Top Emerging Search Trends, Ranked by Search Volume:

Contains glycolic acid Pineapple ingredients Combination Alcohol-free No rinse

Source: Label Insight

