American Exchange Group Acquired HatchCollective

American Exchange Group has acquired HatchCollective as it looks for a bigger slice of the beauty and personal care market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, HatchCollective is a privately held company, whose brands include NatureWell, Found Active, Orlando Pita Play, Txtur and Paint & Petals.

AEG, meanwhile, has over the past two years acquired footwear brands Aerosoles and White Mountain, as well creative services and digital marketing company, Giant Propeller. This latest acquisition fits in with its plan to reach a wider range of consumers.

Alen Mamrout, chief executive officer of American Exchange Group, said: “This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only expand our footprint but also to deepen our commitment to delivering products that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. By integrating HatchCollective’s exceptional offerings, we are poised to carve out an even more impactful presence in the beauty and personal care space, maximize market share and gain the trust of a broader audience.”

As part of the deal, HatchCollective will change its name to AX Beauty Brands. For now, it won’t impact its brands or retail partners, which include Dillard’s, Macy’s, Amazon, Target, CVS and Walmart, according to AEG.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with American Exchange Group, combining our resources and expertise to create something truly extraordinary in the beauty industry. This partnership will enhance our ability to innovate, expand into new markets and deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers,” said Kristin Bibb, Hatch’s president and chief commercial officer. “We look forward to a future filled with shared success and continued excellence in the beauty industry.”



