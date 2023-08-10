Amyris Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Amyris has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Delaware Court and is looking to off-load its consumer arm.

“Over the past months, we have been hard at work on a strategic transformation plan to reduce costs, improve operational effectiveness, and achieve sustainable growth,” Han Kieftenbeld, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Amyris, said. “We believe the step forward our company has taken today puts us on the best path to address our financial challenges and achieve a comprehensive solution — rooted in Amyris’ ground-breaking science, formulation capabilities and technology.”

As part of the process, it has secured a commitment from an entity affiliated with existing lender Foris Ventures for $190 million of debtor-in-possession financing to support continued day-to-day operations.

At the same time as filing for bankruptcy, the Emeryville, California-based biotechnology company plans to exit its consumer brands and will begin marketing them for sale. As the sale process progresses, Amyris will continue to operate these brands, including through retail partners and the brands’ e-commerce platforms.

The company’s brands include Naomi Watts’ menopausal beauty brand Stripes, color cosmetics line Rose Inc. with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, hair care brand JVN with “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, and beauty brand Costa Brazil with former Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa. Reports emerged earlier this week that Onda and Costa Brazil were to be shuttered.

In Amyris’ most recent financial results, core revenue came in at $56.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down 3 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Consumer revenue of $34.2 million decreased 1 percent.

The announcement comes not long after John Melo stepped down from his longtime role as president and CEO and a member of the board. The board appointed Kieftenbeld as interim CEO. It also said it was cutting jobs, but did not provide numbers.

Amyris began in 2003 with a $42 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to create a molecule to treat malaria by engineering the genetics of yeast strains and fermenting them in sugarcane syrup in order to convert basic plant sugars to hydrocarbon molecules. The company adapted this technology to develop other “clean” ingredients, including sugarcane-derived squalene, an alternative to that found in deep-sea shark livers, for countless markets.

But earlier this year, Givaudan, the world’s largest fragrance and flavors supplier, acquired certain cosmetic ingredients from Amyris, including its squalane. As part of the deal, Amyris will continue to manufacture ingredients for Givaudan to use in cosmetics.

As part of the Chapter 11 proceedings, Amyris filed with the Court a series of customary motions seeking to continue operating as usual, including requests to continue to pay wages and provide benefits to employees as usual and maintain its customer programs and policies. It pledged to pay vendors in the ordinary course for all goods received and services rendered after the filing.