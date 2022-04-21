Amyris Acquires Naomi Watts’ Onda Beauty

Amyris has acquired clean beauty retailer Onda Beauty, WWD has learned.

The biotechnology giant, which owns Biossance, Pipette and JVN Hair, bought the retailer for an undisclosed sum. Confirmation from an Amyris spokesperson said the acquisition “aligns with Amyris’ strategy to deepen its relationships with consumers,” but did not elaborate on plans for the retailer before press time.

Onda Beauty was cofounded by Larissa Thompson, Sarah Bryden-Brown and actress Naomi Watts in 2014, and operates two doors in New York City and Sag Harbor, according to its website. In addition to offering a curated matrix of brands meeting its criteria — including a no-list of ingredients 79 items long and guidelines for synthetic ingredients — it offers services, such as facials.

While the deal marks the company’s first retail acquisition, it’s not the first time Amyris has collaborated with celebrities. Last year Jonathan Van Ness partnered with the company on his hair care line, JVN Hair. It also owns Rose Inc., Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty brand. Biossance named Reese Witherspoon an ambassador in 2021, collaborating with the multihyphenate on a range of content and product partnerships.

Its partnership with Watts, however, is not exclusive to retail. A press release from July 2021 revealed both parties were joining forces “to create a new consumer brand to provide science-backed, menopause wellness personal care products.” An email from that brand’s spokesperson said the launch would come later in 2022, but did not include other details.

