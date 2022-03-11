Angela Caglia Integrated Beauty Closes Funding Round

Angela Caglia Integrated Beauty, the skin care brand by celebrity aesthetician Angela Caglia, has closed its first funding round.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the round was led by a private individual.

The raise is a direct result of the success the brand found during the pandemic, Caglia said. “I launched this brand four and a half years ago at Violet Grey to create a facial at home,” Caglia said. “When the pandemic hit, people were really open to that.”

Caglia didn’t comment on sales, although industry sources estimate the business will reach $15 million to $20 million in sales for 2022.

Retail partners seem happy with the brand’s performance, too. Last year at the WWD Digital Beauty Forum, Newby Hands, Net-a-porter’s beauty director, said Caglia’s Cellreturn Premium LED Mask, which retailed for $1,900 at the time, was one of the site’s top-performing stock keeping units.

The funding round will go to a few different areas of expansion: Caglia’s team, product development and sizing up the brand’s retail footprint.

First in the pipeline is another LED mask, meant to combine LED light therapy with the soothing effects of Caglia’s rose quartz tools at a more accessible price point. Called the Rose Quartz Crystal LED Face Mask, the silicone mask includes rose quartz embedded between the LED diodes and retails at $495. It is available on the brand’s website, and launches at Saks Fifth Avenue in April 2022.

Other new products will be “gentle to the lipid barrier but still efficacious,” Caglia said.

“We launched with a roller, but there are so many brands bringing on those tools, so I don’t want to go in that direction. I want to go the simplified route of what I bring in the treatment room,” she added.

Despite the performance of the brand’s LED mask, the brand’s soufflé moisturizer is actually the top seller, which is informing the brand’s innovation strategy. “There’s going to be a fundamental shift with how women take care of themselves. The Korean 12-step regimen was exciting, but our skin barriers became really messed up,” she said.

As far as scaling the business, Caglia is also launching her line with QVC. Although it’s a first for her brand, it’s not Caglia’s first go-around with the retailer. “When I was just a facialist building my clientele, Shannon Dellimore [founder of GlamGlow] flew me out as a celebrity expert. I sold her YouthMud. It was a moment of coming into my own,” she said.

To support the launch, Caglia and her husband, Rob Carliner, who serves as the brand’s chief executive officer, build a QVC filming studio in their Los Angeles, C.A. home.

“We’ve been in the minor leagues, and now we have an opportunity to play on a massive scale, which is what we’re all about: getting the message out, and getting the products out there,” Carliner said.

Caglia is also aiming to expand her spa business with a second location in New York. “I don’t follow the competition, I don’t want to see what other people are doing,” Caglia said. “I have the vision, I know exactly what I want to create, with the products, with the tools and with the spa.”

