Annette Green is bringing her trademark vigor to the frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Green, president emeritus of the Fragrance Foundation, is raising funds to support the mental health of New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s staff, which includes more than 48,000 employees. “In the early spring, when people started clapping on their balconies for frontline workers, I, of course, joined them,” Green said. “Doctors and nurses don’t want to admit that they’re the type to need emotional help. I began thinking about if there’s something more helpful that might be done, more of a person-to-person kind of thing.”

When Green found out about the hospital’s plans for resting spaces for its staff, called “recharge rooms,” she saw a path to a more direct impact by raising funds to create them. The rooms, Green said, would be reserved for relaxation, music, or one-on-one mental health counseling. The funds will also go to meditation and physical fitness apps for workers to use. “That really struck me, that was something I could really wrap my mind around and was something I could focus on,” she said.

Green’s goal for her campaign, which can be donated to on New York-Presbyterian’s website, is to raise $100,000. Thus far, she is halfway there. According to her campaign’s page, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and members of the Lauder family — chairman emeritus Leonard A. Lauder and executive chairman William P. Lauder — have donated a combined $50,000.

According to Green, philanthropy and fragrance both take similar qualities for success. “I tried to bring positive results to the industry which needed it so desperately in those early days,” she said. “I’m a very determined person, and I always try to not be deterred by the odds.”

