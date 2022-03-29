Anya Taylor-Joy Starring in Dior Forever Campaign Set at Salk Institute

PARIS — Fifteen years after Dior Forever’s introduction, the foundation brand will have a new campaign featuring Anya Taylor-Joy at the Salk Institute, WWD has learned in an exclusive preview.

In the spot, Taylor-Joy, a Dior ambassador representing women’s fashion and beauty, appears with model Yara Shahidi. The campaign was directed by Damien Krisl and photographed by Camilla Akrans.

In 1959, physician Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine, turned to architect Louis Kahn to create the Modernist research facility with bold lines he envisioned in the La Jolla community of San Diego, Calif. The campus was finished in 1965.

Dior Forever, first out in 2007, boasted formulations combining longwear and skin care attributes. In 2019, the next generation of its products, created by Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior makeup, were launched. These are billed to have longer, 24-hour wear, more skin care attributes and a cleaner formula.

The launch has met with success. According to NPD Group data, from February 2022, Dior Forever ranked among the top 10 fluid foundations for the first time.

Dior Forever, which has 42 shades, placed first in the fluid foundation category in France and Italy, and third in the segment in the U.K. and Spain. Dior Forever became the bestselling face franchise in Germany. While over in Japan, Dior Forever’s sales were up 75 percent in February 2022 versus February 2021, NPD data showed.

The new campaign featuring Taylor-Joy is due to break in January 2023.

