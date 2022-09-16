APAC Region Drives Growth for Estée Lauder, Dior Beauty, Guerlain and More

Could TikTok soon be dethroned as the most influential social platform in driving brand awareness among Gen Z consumers?

It’s too early to tell, but many beauty brands are building their presence on Chinese social platforms like Weibo and RED — and seeing sizable gains as a result.

Having each garnered roughly 23 percent of their respective Media Impact Values from July through August via China’s Twitter-like platform, Weibo, Guerlain and La Mer are the leading Western beauty brands on the platform.

Meanwhile, Estée Lauder, garnered $17.2 million (or 20 percent) of its MIV from Weibo activations from July through August, while La Mer also claims the most substantial presence on RED, which has a similar format to Instagram but is more shopping focused, garnering 23 percent of its MIV from the platform during the same period.

The APAC region’s influence doesn’t stop there.

Dior Beauty saw a $5.4 million gain in MIV on Jul. 1 following an Instagram post placement by South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo. Similarly, Chanel Beauty’s MIV increased by $1.2 million following an Instagram ad by Korean actor Park Seo-joon.

To determine a brand’s Media Impact Value, Launchmetrics assigns a monetary value to each post, interaction or article about a brand to measure its performance and impact, as well as what factors are driving them the most.

Launchmetrics’ top 10 beauty companies from July to August 2022, ranked by Media Impact Value.