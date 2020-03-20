The intense pressures of the coronavirus have forced fashion, already in the midst of massive structural change, to the tipping point. ⁣ ⁣ Now that stores across the U.S. have gone dark and consumers are at home and hunkered down with everyone focused on health and safety, the industry is starting to turn to the repercussions of an almost complete shutdown of business. ⁣ ⁣ “It could even lead to an increase in Chapter 7 filings, or it may be that they would be very quick liquidations,” said Bradford Sandler of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, who represents companies and creditors in bankruptcies. “But how do you have a liquidation sale if [people] can’t even make it to the store?”⁣ ⁣ WWD examines the potentially massive wave of bankruptcies that could be building in the industry at the link in bio.⁣ ⁣ — #wwdbusiness #coronavirus #bankruptcy