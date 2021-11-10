EXCLUSIVE: Artis Introduces Color Cosmetics

As makeup sales rebound from the pandemic, the category has gained a new player.

Artis, the makeup brush company, is taking on the revitalized category. Called the Monograph Portfolios, the brand is selling limited-edition assortments of eye shadow palettes, powder blushes and lipsticks for $149 each.

The brand dipped its toes in skin care last year, but it said makeup was its most requested expansion. “Since Artis launched 2,500 days ago — but who’s counting — everyone’s been asking when we were going to launch color cosmetics,” said Jeremy Adelman, cofounder of Artis. “One thing we didn’t want to do was rush.”

The resulting assortments are meant to walk the line between performance makeup and more natural finishes, said Matthew Waitesmith, the brand’s other cofounder. “They’re taking into account what I think, in my experience, most people feel is comfortable and wearable, depending on how you apply the products,” he said. “It isn’t as much about adornment…it’s very middle-zone, very wearable, very comfortable kinds of colors, but they’re not muted or neutral.”

Adelman noted that the collection would help the brand “grow in a different way,” given that its hero makeup brushes seldom needed replenishment. “In terms of business, it’ll create a paradigm shift for Artis. This brings more of a repeat purchase, subscription-based customer,” he said, adding that the category would increase the “customer base by more than 30 percent, and expand global reach with international distributors.”

The target demographic for the collection is broad, though, given its versatility. “We want to appeal to the everyday makeup wearer,” Adelman said. “Our early adopters are the makeup aficionados who are so drawn to Artis, and this connects with them at a different level. Our customer isn’t dormant, but they’re hungering for something else, and this opens the door to a new demographic.”

Adelman and Waitesmith declined to comment on sales, although industry sources expect the portfolios to reach $1 million in retail sales, adding that they could potentially more than double the company’s business by the end of 2023.

