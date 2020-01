Score one for beauty’s growing sports sector: Women’s World Cup champions Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger of The Orlando Pride are Bumble and bumble’s newest brand ambassadors.

“Being a high-level athlete and being in all different types of conditions — hot, cold, rainy, you have to find the right products that fit your hair needs,” Harris told WWD. “As a goalkeeper, I wear gloves on my hands. I can’t redo my hair or take my gloves off mid-game and touch something up, so I need products to hold up for 90-plus minutes as I’m sweating, running, and jumping around. Bumble and bumble’s been the product for me.”