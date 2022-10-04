Attitude Living Launches Sustainable Skin Care Line, Oceanly

Attitude Living is inaugurating its first skin care line.

The Canada-based personal care and home care company has launched Oceanly, a 100 percent plastic-free, EWG Verified skin care line, which debuts Tuesday with 19 products.

The brand’s debut line includes facial cleansers, scrubs, masks, serums, creams and an SPF, which range in price from $20 to $45 and all come in biodegradable, ocean-friendly packaging.

“We hope to be a starting point to show the beauty industry that there’s a new way to do things, which is definitely better for the environment and for our future,” said Attitude’s chief executive officer, Jean-Francois Bernier.

Among the 19 products in the brand’s debut line is its Glow franchise, which consists of four products that harness vitamin C for a brightening effect. Oceanly’s Age franchise, meanwhile, taps watercress extract, peptides and primrose oil meant to combat signs of aging while restoring skin barrier health.

Oceanly’s debut skin care line.

Other products in the line seek to address the needs of matte, oily or inflamed skin, and all 19 formulations harness hero ingredient phytoglycogen, a plant-based (rather than shellfish-derived) glycogen, meant to hydrates the skin while promoting collagen production.

“We thought it was important to have — I’m not going to say a full range, because we will go bigger than that — but definitely have a very good foundation so that people will have alternatives to what they’re using today,” Bernier said.

“We built everything ourselves — the R&D, the manufacturing, which was much more complicated because we’re filling paper-based products. [Doing it ourselves] gave us room to be more ambitious on how wide we could make our range.”

The 19 product lineup is just the beginning for Oceanly, which has a slew of innovation — and even potential category expansions — slated for 2023.

Bernier did not specify sales expectations for the launch, but industry sources projected Oceanly could do between $10 million and $15 million in sales during its first year on the market.

The launch of Oceanly marks a significant milestone in Attitude’s evolution, as the parent company seeks to delve even deeper into personal care, and even eyes a foray into cosmetics.

“[Beauty] is going to become the foundation of what we are,” said Bernier, noting that while Oceanly is launching direct-to-consumer for the time being, plans to roll out to “responsible retailers” are already in action. “We’re going to try to see how we can raise the bar with ingredients and packaging. This is our future. This is what we are passionate about.”