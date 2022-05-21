Augustinus Bader Is Building a Supersonic Skin Care Business

Augustinus Bader is a case study of how to build a supersonic skin care business.

Charles Rosier had a career in finance when a mutual friend who knew of his interest in biotech and medicine introduced him to the doctor Augustinus Bader. The friend called Bader “the best stem cell researcher in the world today.”

In his own words, Bader described his stem cell technology in a video shown at the Summit. “It is a different approach to medicine,” he said. “If there is an auto-regenerative mechanism only in terms of neuro-degenerative diseases, auto-immune diseases and any skin disorders, we can now target the area and induce and unfold the auto-regenerative process with the [aim] to create healing where it was not possible before. We are facing a shift of paradigm.”

Rosier had heard of Bader’s research in wound healing, and was interested in helping to finance it. Although launching a beauty business had not occurred to him, he had an epiphany and envisaged potential applications for Bader’s work that extended it beyond the medical realm.

“Augustinus’ discovery is really a communication mechanism [to awaken stem cells],” explained Rosier. “I was just mesmerized by that technology.”

You May Also Like

Augustinus Bader — the brand, which launched in March 2018 — is among beauty’s fastest-growing today. In 2020, its annual sales tripled to $70 million, and The Cream and Rich Cream were voted the top skin care product in a poll of more than 300 beauty industry insiders conducted by Beauty Inc in 2021.

Rosier outlined a few pillars of growth for Augustinus Bader. Number one is having products that deliver. “That was the foundation of our brand,” he said.

Then there was also the support of celebrities and journalists who praised its efficacy.

When Augustinus Bader launched on Violet Grey, the platform’s total business was $5 million. “It’s a symbiotic relationship, because we broke the record of anyone there the first year we launched, and then we tripled our size — and probably doubled the size of Violet Grey’s business as a whole,” Rosier said.

“What is the future for us?” he mused. It’ll surely be based on technology.

“We’re very excited about the hair care category,” said Rosier, referring to a segment the brand entered with a big-bang launch last year — to sell-out effect.

He explained Augustinus Bader isn’t focused on hair care because it’s a surging category at present. “We want to be a problem-solver,” Rosier said. “So we need to be driven by creating solutions.”

Consumers inform the brand’s direction. It asked them what they wanted in a body cream, and the answer was solutions to stretch marks and cellulite. Those therefore became focal points.

The future will be robust with scientific studies into people’s individual biological age and longevity, Rosier said. And findings stemming from those could be applied to cosmetics.

“The focus is really on the convergence of beauty, health and longevity,” he said.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Master Class: Charles Rosier, CEO of Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream Is Now Vegan

EXCLUSIVE: Cult Skin-care Brand Augustinus Bader Debuts The Body Cream