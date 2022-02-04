These Are the Companies Joining Forces for a Sustainable Future

MILAN — More than 30 certified B Corporations hailing from the beauty industry have joined forces in the name of a more sustainable future, establishing the B Corp Beauty Coalition.

The Body Shop, Rituals Cosmetics, Prose, Davines Group, Skandinavisk, Herbatint, Arbonne and Oneka are among the companies that have committed to promote systemic change in the industry by improving its sustainability standards through collective action.

The other international companies in the coalition are N&B; Cha Tzu Tang; Dr. Bronner’s; Rudolph Care; Expanscience Laboratoires; Greenvines; Beauty Kitchen; Made for Life Organics; Badger; Green Circle Salons; MaCher; Dermophisiologique; Aromatherapy Associates; Koa+Roy; Melanin Essentials; Aromase; Lafe’s Natural Bodycare; Kaffe Bueno; Ethique; Naïf Natural Skincare; Beautycounter; Innersense Organic Beauty; Weleda Group.

In particular, the coalition’s mission is to enable greater collaboration and exchange between companies; identify and share social and environmental best practices; explore innovative solutions; publish results and implement clear communication to raise consumers’ awareness in associating beauty with responsibility as well as help them to navigate more easily across these themes.

“As members of the B Corp Beauty Coalition, we envision a new approach to beauty that prioritizes soil as much as skin, nature as much as natural, evidence as much as ego, and impact as much as performance,” reads the association’s manifesto.

The coalition’s founding member and Davines Group’s chairman Davide Bollati underscored that B Corps that have joined the initiative intend “to leverage our combined strengths and deliver tangible benefits to beauty customers, communities and the planet we share.”

“We have become increasingly uncomfortable with the social and environmental footprint of the beauty industry and concluded [that] our respective solo efforts in enabling positive change can be enhanced through a partnership of mutual commitment,” Bollati said.

Shaun Russell, founder of Skandinavisk and a cofounding member of the B Corp Beauty Coalition, highlighted that the association will focus on addressing four key issues, encompassing “ingredient sourcing and sustainability; greener logistics; packaging responsibility; consistent and clear external messaging that customers can understand and trust.”

“Work has already started, and we will be welcoming more certified B Corps to add their talent and contribution as we gather momentum,” Russell added. To wit, the coalition first kicked off with 26 companies and has reached 31 members in few days.

B Corps are businesses balancing purpose with profit and whose social and environmental positive impact is certified by nonprofit organization B Lab, founded in 2006.

Kara Peck, senior director of strategy and partnerships for B Lab U.S./Canada praised the initiative, underscoring that “this type of innovative collaboration is exactly what the world needs from business” and that its work “is going to greatly accelerate the beauty and personal care industry’s — and our economy’s — shift to a just, regenerative, zero-carbon future.”

B Lab Europe’s executive director Katie Hill echoed that these beauty companies’ proactive approach “has relevance and reach for well beyond their own industry” as she expects the project to pave the way for similar initiatives in other sectors, too.