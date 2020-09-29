Backstage at Dior RTW Spring 2021

PARIS — “It’s a very simple concept,” said Peter Philips, Dior’s creative and image director for makeup, backstage before the house’s show on Tuesday. “We went for a very strong woman, with a very strong eye look on very natural skin.”

The black eye makeup encircling models’ peepers was not retro — there were no wings in sight — but was just meant to frame eyes.

“It kind of matches the set,” he said, explaining that it was like a big, black box and cathedral windows with collages instead of stained glass.

Key products used to make the look included the Diorshow 24H Stylo, Iconic Overcurl mascara, and the Dior Lip Sugar Scrub and Lip Maximizer.

Guido Palau said that when Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri discussed the hairstyle for the show, “she talked about lived-in, homemade, how a woman does this kind of young, innocent hairstyle with two braids and pins them up. And she has a loose kind of softness. Because you’re doing hair at home, you’re not doing it perfectly, and it has an innocence to it.”

