Backstage at Tom Ford’s Oscar weekend show in Los Angeles, hairstylist Duffy described the look as “masculine, tight and tailored.” Sleek with a deep side part, the hair is folded, “not rolled” he underlined, “to emulate the shape of a boy’s head.” There was a touch of softness, however; every girl wore a flower created out of feathers that Ford had made.

“It’s the classic Tom woman,” he said of inspiration. “She’s strong, independent. It’s the idea of a tailored haircut and more tailored shape, which is always something he’s worked with.”