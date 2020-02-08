Welcome to @tomford's dream factory.
"Chic, possibly slightly stoned...it conveys the mood for the season and a mood that for me is very L.A.," is how Tom Ford summed up his fall show.
He elevated jeans not with beading and embroidery as he did at Gucci, but by distressing, cutting apart and reassembling them into covetable wide-leg pants or uneven-hem denim skirts worn with muscle tees, shrunken jackets and sculpted heels for everyday glamour. No afterthought, track pants were perfectly plush, with loose legs slit up the sides, worn with a billowy tie-dye caftan-cape and gold-dipped feather earrings for the ultimate in stoner chic.
