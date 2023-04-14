Batiste Is Bringing Mental Health Resources to College Campuses Through Its New Campaign

Dry shampoo brand Batiste is going to college.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the brand will be hosting experiential “Refresh and Reflect” activations at UCLA, Texas A&M University and a third to-be-announced college, with the aim of supporting the emotional and social well-being of Gen Z.

Batiste has enlisted the help of mental health nonprofit Active Minds — to whom the brand has also pledged a $120,000 donation — as well as as licensed psychotherapist Courtney Tracy, who counts more than 1.8 million TikTok followers, for the initiative.

“With the mental health of Gen Z becoming a growing concern in our country, we were inspired by Active Minds’ mission to open up that conversation with students during their most formative years,” said Stacey Ramstedt, vice president of marketing at Batiste.

The Refresh and Reflect events will consist of 45-minute fitness classes, followed by Q&A sessions hosted by Tracy and a to-be-revealed fitness influencer, which will seek to address and support students through any burdens and unmet emotional needs they are grappling with. Students will also be encouraged to refresh their hair afterward using Batiste products at “Refresh and Reflect” mirror stations.

“Batiste has always sought to save consumers’ time so they can do more of what they love, and with this [initiative], we want to give them the tools and techniques to help themselves once they do set aside that time to focus on their well-being,” said Ramstedt, adding that this marks the dry shampoo brand’s first cause-driven marketing campaign to date, with potentially more to come.