BCRF to Honor the Estée Lauder Cos. with Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award

This October, the Estée Lauder Cos. Breast Cancer Campaign will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

In honor of the impact the campaign has had since its founding in 1992 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Estée Lauder Cos. will receive the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Symposium and Luncheon next month.

“We are humbled and honored to be this year’s recipient of this prestigious award,” said Bari Seiden-Young, senior vice president of global corporate communications, citizenship and sustainability at Estée Lauder and global ambassador for the Breast Cancer Campaign. “In the next 30 years, we look to positively impact the community and funding groundbreaking research and medical breakthroughs toward the campaign’s mission to create a breast-cancer-free world for all.”

Bari Seiden-Young Brittany Cool

The Breast Cancer Campaign and the Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation have donated a combined $108 million toward research, education and medical services, with over $86 million of that total funding medical research grants through BCRF, which was founded by Evelyn Lauder one year after she started the Breast Cancer Campaign, and whom the campaign has partnered with since.

“This award is presented every year to either a person or an organization that exemplifies true generosity of spirit, passion for philanthropy, and a commitment to our mission,” said Myra Biblowit, president and chief executive officer of BCRF.

Sandra Taub, a longtime supporter of BCRF, passed away due to breast cancer in 2006. Former recipients of the award include Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Stella McCartney and Katie Couric.

Lauder’s chief executive officer, Fabrizio Freda, will accept the award on behalf of the company at the event, which will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown on Oct. 27.

Said Freda in an email to Beauty Inc, “I am so proud of the progress and lasting impact we have made through the support of our employees, consumers and partners worldwide. We look to the future and are committed to advancing positive change.”

In the 30 years since the founding of the Breast Cancer Campaign, the U.S. breast cancer mortality rate has declined by over 40 percent. The campaign seeks to continue funding vital research through BCRF, and aims to tackle the racial disparity in both treatment and diagnosis of the disease, which causes Black women to suffer higher mortality rates.