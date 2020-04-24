Beaubble wants to eliminate waste from beauty influencer brands — and give influencers greater revenue share in the process.

Cofounded by self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” Jordan Lim, the company co-creates beauty brands with influencers. Last month, it launched skin-care company Monday Born with Teni Panosian, who counts nearly 600,000 Instagram followers. Over the weekend, Karen Yeung (560,000 Instagram followers) announced that she, too, has a beauty brand in the works. She began crowdsourcing ideas from her followers via Beaubble’s web site.

Beaubble, a combination of the words “beauty” and “bubble,” allows influencers to launch online campaigns, not unlike those found on Kickstarter, announcing a forthcoming brand. After weeks of crowdsourcing, the influencer can open a direct-to-consumer pre-order for the first product. Once manufacturing is completed, Beaubble fulfills the orders, bypassing traditional retail.

“Technology’s gotten to the point where we can eliminate a lot of the risks associated with launching a new product by letting demand shape supply,” Lim said. “The beauty industry’s known to create a lot of waste. Clean beauty and reducing waste and packaging is a huge priority for us.”

Prior to Beaubble, Lim cofounded online journalism platform Byline and serialized fiction app Radish. He also worked in venture capital at NXC.

In addition to its sustainability goal, Beaubble aims to give influencers a larger revenue share than the industry average. When collaborating with a brand or co-launching their own, influencers typically take home 5 to 10 percent of revenue, according to market sources.

Beaubble’s starting revenue share for influencers is 35 percent, sometimes reaching a 50/50 split, said Lim.

“Brands don’t dictate what is beauty anymore,” he said. “Influencers are at the forefront of trends and purchasing behavior. They get a good contract, but in the end, their share of the beauty industry, even though their influence is huge, is very minimal.”

Panosian is Beaubble’s first influencer partner. Monday Born went to market last month with a single product, Rebirth, a $58 resurfacing serum, the packaging for which is 100 percent recyclable. Beaubble delayed marketing for Monday Born due to the coronavirus, though Panosian was able to generate “tens of thousands of visitors” to the brand’s Beaubble page, Lim said.

“If you take into account all of the YouTube and Instagram content she’s pushed out, plus all the shoutouts and reviews from influencer friends, we’ve already reached hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

Beaubble will soon launch Kloud Face, a skin-care and makeup hybrid line, with Karen Yeung. Lim projects that both Yeung and Panosian’s lines will bring in seven figures each.

“Our target is to sell a six-figure number of units, which would equate to a seven-figure sales amount,” he said. “Our mission is to build a sustainable brand — sustainable to the environment but also as a business. We wanted to set realistic goals and not be too ambitious and expansion hungry.”

