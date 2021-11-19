Beautigloo Raises 2.7 Million Euros

PARIS — Beautigloo, a French company that manufactures an environmentally friendly Refrigerated Beauty Box to preserve cosmetics and boost their effectiveness, has raised 2.7 million euros in a first funding round.

Investors include business angels brought together by the Eukratos family office, Gemmes Venture private equity and venture capital fund, Bpifrance and Banque Populaire.

“We want to consolidate our industrial presence in France and increase our production capacity in order to continue to internalize our products’ manufacturing,” said Florian Ménard, cofounder and technical director of Beautigloo, in a statement. “The start-up aims to expand its product line and recruit talent to support this growth and hopes to become the world leader in refrigerated beauty. It also wishes to continue its commercial development in Europe, the United States and Russia, where it is already established.”

Beautigloo was founded in 2017 by Ménard and Clara Lizier. The company has been part of L’Oréal and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton accelerators at Station F, Paris’ start-up campus.

It took more than two years of research and development to create Beautigloo’s cosmetics refrigerator, which is made in France and consumes a low amount of energy. It is 90 percent recyclable, has no polluting refrigerant and retails for 299 euros.

Over the course of this year, sales have tripled at Beautigloo, which counts among its clients Biologique Recherche, Dior and L’Oréal.

“We bring value to cosmetics brands by enhancing the beauty experience,” said Lizier. “With the Refrigerated Beauty Box, the effectiveness of cosmetics is optimized and sensoriality increased tenfold.”

In January, Beautigloo opened a corner in the Galeries Lafayette department store on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

