Eight Beauty Advent Calendars Debuting This Holiday Season

Beauty advent calendars have become a big business.

According to The NPD Group, prestige beauty advent calendar sales reached $9.3 million in 2021, up 53 percent from 2020.

British retailers Selfridges and Liberty London were among the earliest companies to introduce the advent calendar phenomenon to beauty in the 2010s, and a flurry of brands and retailers have gotten in on the action since. Advent calendars serve as both an effective entry point for consumers seeking to try out a brand for the first time, as well as a festive indulgence for longtime fans.

They’ve also had a high return on investment for beauty businesses.

In 2021, Bluemercury tripled the number of advent calendars in its assortment versus 2019, and the retailer’s total advent calendar sales for the year increased 894 percent during the period, according to Leigh Quilhot, senior director of merchandising at Bluemercury.

Here, eight offerings by brands seeking to capitalize on the ongoing beauty advent calendar boom.

1. BareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar

$105 at bareminerals.com, ultabeauty.com, macys.com

BareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar courtesy photo

Packed with the brand’s makeup and skin care favorites in both mini and full sizes, BareMinerals’ 12-day advent calendar includes the Ageless Night Concentrate, Pureness Gel Cleanser, Maximist Mascara and a full-size and mini Mineralist Lipstick in shades Courage and Honesty, respectively.

2. Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Advent Calendar

$65 at benefitcosmetics.com, sephora.com, macys.com

Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Advent Calendar courtesy photo

With a $142 value, Benefit’s Sincerely Yours, Advent Calendar comes with 12 products including the cult-favorite Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer and a variety of eye shadows, mascaras and liners.

3. L’Occitane Premium Advent Calendar

$140 at loccitane.com, Amazon.com

L’Occitane Premium Advent Calendar courtesy photo

With a focus on antiaging and nourishing products, L’Occitane’s Premium Advent Calendar includes the Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream, Immortelle Precious Enriched Emulsion, Cherry Blossom Hand Cream and essential oil-infused shampoos and conditioners.

4. Yves Rocher Advent Calendar

$69 at yvesrocherusa.com

Yves Rocher Advent Calendar courtesy photo

Among the 24 skin care, body, hair, fragrance and makeup products in Yves Rocher’s advent calendar are the Juicy Berries Shower Gel, Mascara Intense Métamorphose and Mini Eau de Parfum Sur La Lande, which has notes of chamomile, jasmine and seaweed.

5. Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

$200 at charlottetilbury.com, Asos.com, Revolve.com, kohls.com

Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars courtesy photo

Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars boasts a $325 value and has unnumbered drawers, allowing buyers to choose which days they wish to indulge in offerings ranging from fan-favorites of the brand’s Pillow Talk franchise, to the Brow Fix eyebrow sculpting gel and a hydrating lip oil.

6. Ipsy Oh What Fun! Advent Calendar

$115 at Ipsy.com

Ipsy Oh What Fun! Advent Calendar courtesy photo

Available at the Ipsy Shop for past and present platform members, Ipsy’s Oh What Fun! Advent Calendar includes 10 full-size and 15 mini beauty products from Fenty Beauty, Osea, Tatcha, It Cosmetics and more.

7. Jo Malone London Advent Calendar

$485 at jomalone.com, neimanmarcus.com, bergdorfgoodman.com

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar Paula Beetlestone

Coming with 25 scented surprises as opposed to the brand’s usual 24, Jo Malone London’s 2022 advent calendar includes fragrance, candle and body care favorites, such as the Red Roses Cologne and Pine & Eucalyptus Travel Candle, as well as a snowball keyring.

8. Espa Wellness Advent Calendar

$326 at Espaskincare.com

Espa Wellness Advent Calendar 2366626853602550

Designed to provide a comprehensive, head-to-toe wellness ritual, highlights of Espa’s Wellness Advent Calendar include the Muscle Rescue Balm, Restful Pillow Mist, Depuff and Soothe Eye Gel and the Refining Skin Polish.