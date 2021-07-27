PARIS – Planity, France’s leading beauty appointment booking company, has raised 10 million euros in funding.

The series B financing round was led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation alongside Planity’s historical investors: Alven Capital, the BPI Digital Venture fund and the Eiffel Investment Group.

Since Planity’s launch in 2017, it has raised a total of 18 million euros. The company was founded by Antoine Puymirat and his partners Jérémy Queroy and Paul Vonderscher.

The new funds are meant to help consolidate Plenity’s premier position, improve the platform’s tools and services, and double its workforce to 200 across France during the next 12 months.

In France, one beauty appointment is booked each second through Planity. Since its debut, the platform has managed 22 million appointments, spanning 7,500 beauty establishments. It counts 100 employees across France and garnered 350,000 certified client reviews.

The group has created a Software as a Service, or SaaS, tool and services to enable people to book online for free all day, any day.

For beauty establishments, the software helps improve efficiency by reducing the number of calls by half and the level of missed appointments by 75 percent. Further, with Planity, each establishment gains five new clients monthly on average.

“Online appointment booking on Planity has enabled our professionals to restart their business following the lockdown, with a full appointment book for several weeks. There has been a genuine realization that there is a need for professionals to go digital and an incredible increase in the use of the platform by consumers of over 105 percent. This financing round will enable us to meet this demand and create a veritable ‘love brand,’” Puymirat, chairman and cofounder of Planity, said in a statement.

“We have chosen Crédit Mutuel Innovation for its ability to understand the challenges of our business and the huge network at its disposal,” he continued. “Moreover, the bank branches of the Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale group, including the CIC, work with a large share of our professional clients. This proximity and their longterm approach are, for us, the key to our collaboration, and will enable us to create a European champion.”

“We were quickly very won over by the experienced team of successful serial entrepreneurs which has succeeded in making Planity a leader in its market. Moreover, salons’ need for digital tools has been particularly highlighted during lockdown as those professionals equipped with the Planity solution have clearly fared well compared with the others, filling their diaries for several weeks in just a few hours. By freeing up time for them, Planity enables these artisans to concentrate on the client experience in the salon, while generating more appointments. Lastly, the metrics presented by Planity are remarkable,” Stéphane Simoncini, director of shareholdings, and Erwan Bernard, associate at Crédit Mutuel Innovation, said jointly in the statement.

