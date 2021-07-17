Although subscription services have grown across a number of categories, beauty remains the top area of interest for consumers.

According to data from Emarsys, beauty boxes are the most subscribed-to box service in the U.S. Keeping up momentum, though, isn’t just about the products themselves. It’s teaching customers what to do with them. “We’ve seen a lot of our clients investing in the experience of helping their customers really use their product,” said Payal Hindocha, retail analyst at Emarsys. “It’s about creating that relationship and engagement with a customer.”

In a landscape where the average consumer cancels subscriptions after 5.8 months, Hindocha said brands who educate consumers on their products between replenishments tend to retain more customers. Without proper product education, “there’s nothing of value incentivizing or giving that customer value in exchange for renewing their subscription,” she said.

Here, some fast facts from Emarsys’ latest research on the state of beauty boxes.

Beauty and grooming subscription boxes are the most popular type of subscription box in the U.S. Data shows beauty and grooming boxes are more popular than food and fashion subscription boxes. Twenty-three percent of subscription users subscribe to beauty boxes, while 19 percent subscribe for food and drink and 15 percent subscribe for fashion. Subscribers make up 32 percent of U.S. consumers. The average consumer in the U.S. spends $57 monthly on subscription services. Twelve percent of U.S. consumers spend more than $100 monthly on subscription services. The average U.S. consumer cancels their subscriptions in 5.8 months. Less than 5 percent of U.S. consumers keep their subscription box services for more than a year.

Source: Emarsys

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Buy Now, Pay Later Data Shows Continued Adoption in U.S. and Southeast Asia

Etsy Teams Up With Klarna for Inaugural People’s Pick Award

New WRI Leader Champions Sustainable Cities