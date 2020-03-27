By  on March 27, 2020

Beauty brands big and small have gotten on board the hand sanitizer train, but a select few are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic — offering anything from donated medical equipment to financial assistance. Right now, it’s the bigger companies that are more able to flex their resources to make a difference.

This week, Unilever unveiled a list of sweeping initiatives around the COVID-19 pandemic, touching everything from product and mask donations to early payment of small and medium-size suppliers. Unilever estimates that through worldwide programs, it is contributing more than 100 million euros to help people affected around the world.

