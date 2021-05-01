Nothing says New York to me like Cipriani at lunch time — tuna tartare and artichoke salad at the corner table by the window with the best and the brightest in the industry. — Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

I long for lunch at The Lamb’s Club with power publicist Jenny Ruff. I dream of a reopening: We’ll have salads and share sliced chicken breast and, of course, at least one order of well-done fries. Maybe, if it’s a Friday, we’ll have a glass of Cakebread chardonnay from Jenny’s private stash in the cellar! But what I really miss the most is far less glamorous — what I wouldn’t give to have my entire pre-pandemic team around a high-top table at Adrienne’s Pizzabar on Stone Street, around the corner from the office. — Gwen Flamberg, executive editor, Beauty & Style, Us Weekly/vice president of beauty, A360 Media

Throughout the turmoil and uncertainty of the pandemic I never left New York. I stayed to champion the city I love. I was ordering takeout from restaurants every day to support local businesses when they needed it most. So it brings me great joy to get back to lunches in person for my go-tos; Polo Bar for pigs in a blanket and a cheddar burger with pickles on the side or Indochine for the amazing lemongrass chicken stick rice and spring rolls. — John Demsey, executive group president, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

My dream is to have lunch at the Ivy on Robertson in Beverly Hills. Corn chowder and swordfish. With our dear Kelly Thompson, Tim Quinn and Vita Giordano. — Carol Hamilton, group president, acquisitions, L’Oréal

As the energy of New York City returns, I am eagerly looking forward to a long-overdue lunch of branzino at Avra Madison Estiatorio. I’d go with Linda Levy from The Fragrance Foundation to toast the exciting growth in the luxury fragrance category, and our bestselling fragrance launch, Marc Jacobs Perfect. — Andrew Stanleick, executive vice president, Americas, Coty Inc.

Jason [Backe] and I love Sycamore Kitchen for a number of reasons. One, because it’s on La Brea, which is a block from our salon, Starring by Ted Gibson — for my favorite Mediterranean gem salad and their black iced tea (with lots of ice). I have taken a couple of my celeb friends there, and it’s always good people watching. — Ted Gibson, founder, Ted Gibson Starring

More than the food, it’s the staffers at my favorite restaurants that I can’t wait to see: Gloria at Nate N Al’s, Silvio at Il Piccolo and Peter at Sushi Park. — Cassandra Grey, founder, Violet Grey

Balthazar, Lardon salad with pomme frites and mayonnaise and a good Sancerre — for company and advice Lew Rudin (deceased) who started the “I Love NY” campaign to bring back its luster in the ’70s, and Leonard Lauder, Bill Rudin and Steve Schwarzman who could do it again today! — Harry Slatkin, founder and chairman, Homeworx

We’re excited to feel the energy of those around us again, and be inspired by people we admire beyond a screen. Our dream power lunch would be by the beach — at Soho House Malibu, sitting alongside Oprah and Gayle — chatting about big, impactful dreams. — Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, founders, Summer Fridays