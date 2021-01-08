The parent company of Beauty by PopSugar, a line of products that made its debut at Ulta Beauty in 2018, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with plans to liquidate.

The brand was founded by beauty veterans Pam Baxter and Cathy O’Brien, who sent out a questionnaire to PopSugar readers in order to map out a product line. PopSugar founder Lisa Sugar called launching beauty a “no brainer” given the popularity of beauty content on the website, which is geared toward Millennial women.

Beauty by PopSugar launched with 19 products and 85 stock-keeping units, and was sold at Ulta, on QVC and online. When it debuted, industry sources predicted it could do more than $20 million in retail sales in year one.

Creditors include Cosmax Ltd., O.T. Delivery Systems, Packaging and Distribution Resources LLC, Performance Sourse II Ltd. and Woolston Consulting Group LLC, according to court papers.

The business listed between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets, and between $500,000 and $1 million in liabilities in court papers. The parent company of Beauty by PopSugar filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31.

