With stores closed in much of the quarter ended June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, beauty companies suffered sharp losses in brick-and-mortar sales.

E-commerce sales told a different story — one of consumers flocking to the web to explore, shop and replenish their beauty supplies. Many of those consumers were shopping online for the first time, causing a rapid acceleration in the channel that is expected to stick around, even post pandemic. “[E-commerce] increase[s], particularly brand dot-com and the platforms, is increasing our direct-to-consumer business, which means increasing our data…and our ability to market [to] these consumers,” said Estée Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda.

Here, see the recent e-commerce upticks from some of the world’s major beauty players. Coty Inc. did not publicly release information around online sales during the most recent quarter.

E.l.f. Beauty

Online sales made up 17 percent of total sales, or about $11 million for the quarter ended June 30.

The Estée Lauder Cos.

+7 percent year-over-year for the fiscal year, to 22 percent of total sales — $3.1 billion in sales.

L’Oréal

+64.6 percent for the six months ended June 30, to 25 percent of total sales, or almost 3.3 billion euros.

Procter & Gamble

+40 percent year-over-year for the fiscal year, to 10 percent of the overall business — $7 billion in sales.

Sally Beauty

+278 percent for the quarter, year-over-year, to $137 million.

Shiseido

13 percent of total sales are e-commerce, with a goal to get to 25 percent by 2023.

Ulta Beauty

Online sales were up 200 percent.