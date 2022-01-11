All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.

Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy.

Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022:

January

Procter & Gamble signed an agreement to buy Tula.

Galderma closed its previously announced acquisition of Alastin Skincare.

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has acquired Fort Mill Dermatology, following its December acquisition of Englert Dermatology.

Il Makiage‘s parent company. Oddity, closed a $130 million funding round that values the company at $1.5 billion.

Beirsdorf AG is investing in Dermanosotic, a start-up for digital dermatological appointments.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

You May Also Like

All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2021

Beauty M&A Recap 2021

What to Watch: Beauty Devices to Gain Steam in 2022