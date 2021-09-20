Beauty Conglomerates Unite to Craft Environmental Impact Scoring System

Major beauty players are coming together with the aim of creating a database to track the environmental impact of products.

Henkel, L’Oréal, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Natural & Co. and Unilever have said they will collaborate to develop an “industry-wide environmental impact assessment and scoring system for cosmetics products,” according to a statement Monday. The goal is to create a database that provides information about formulas, packaging and usage as it relates to environmental impact to “enable [consumers] to make more sustainable consumption choices.”

The companies said their goal is to create a brand-agnostic tool that “provides consumers with clear, transparent and comparable environmental impact information, based on a common science-based methodology.”

The end result is meant to allow consumers to compare products from brands and see their scores in a given category. The group is proposing to use the European Union’s Product Environmental Footprint principals as a lens for examining a product’s environmental impact, creating a common database related to product ingredients and raw materials, as well as packaging, and launching a tool that enables brands to calculate their own environmental impacts.

There are already some comparison tools in beauty, including the Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep database. But that tool does not track environmental impact, and is more focused on product and ingredient safety rankings.

Beauty companies of all sizes as well as industry organizations are being asked to join the effort.

