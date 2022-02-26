Words of Wisdom: Beauty Execs on Brands That Inspire

“Peloton is a brand that I follow frequently. From the community aspect on social media to getting to know the instructors and, of course, the amazing products, I love how they understand their customer and make their instructors the face of the brand. It’s a different industry than Beauty Barrage, but we’re so alike in that we are a lifestyle, a necessity and our people are the experts.” — Sonia Summers, founder and chief executive officer, Beauty Barrage

“One company that is inspirational to me outside of beauty is Tesla. They’ve built their organization based on lean and agile concepts — modularizing how the company is run into many small, self-contained, autonomous teams. Through this process, Tesla realized that they could innovate everywhere at the same time (examples are the engine, exterior, battery function, the factories, etc.), thus creating higher performing cars in a shorter period of time. As founder Elon Musk says, the pace of innovation is all that matters in the long run.” — Sarah Creal, cofounder and chief executive officer, Victoria Beckham Beauty

“I find myself constantly inspired by artisan tequila-makers, in particular a company called Clase Azul. I’ve been screaming their praise for years, well before I launched my own brand. I love their creativity in packaging and formulation. The process is very similar to perfume-making, actually. Their bottles are stunning, like a piece of art. It doesn’t hurt that I’m an avid reposado and mezcal drinker. I guess that’s why there’s no surprise that many of my fragrances contain liquor accords.” — Chris Collins, founder and chief executive officer, World of Chris Collins

“I think any company truly committed to living its values can find inspiration in Patagonia. As an organization, Patagonia has embraced the space in which it does business, dedicating itself not only to creating high-quality products but to understanding and responding to both its customers’ and its employees’ convictions around environmental preservation, sustainability and respect for our planet. In terms of clarity and authenticity, their corporate mission resonates extremely well with their target audience, myself included.” — Ron Gee, president and chief executive officer, Shiseido Americas

“The company that most inspires me outside beauty is Loewe. I love how they infuse joy and whimsy into their craft. That duality of heritage and innovation makes the brand feel quite fresh.” — Margaret de Heinrich, cofounder, Omorovicza

“I really love Apple Inc. The innovation, store aesthetic and minimal, yet highly effective packaging sets them apart in their industry. They are the masters of experiential unboxings. I look forward to their annual Apple events, and I love the detail they put into unveiling their new releases.” — Julian Addo, founder, Adwoa Beauty